Summit Wireless Technologies, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 211.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Summit Wireless Technologies, I with ticker code (WISA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 8.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 211.4%. The 50 day MA is 2.38 and the 200 day MA is 2.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $21m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.summitwireless.com

Summit Wireless Technologies develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

