Summit Materials, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Summit Materials, Inc. found using ticker (SUM) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 27.53 with a mean TP of 35.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.99 and the 200 day moving average is 27.6. The company has a market cap of $3,618m. Company Website: https://summit-materials.com

The potential market cap would be $4,107m based on the market concensus.

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.