Summit Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.5% Upside

Summit Materials with ticker code (SUM) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 15.5 calculating the mean target price we have 21.56. Now with the previous closing price of 15.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.63. The market cap for the company is $1,768m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://summit-materials.com

Summit Materials, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. It has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

