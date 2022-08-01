Summit Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.1% Upside

Summit Materials found using ticker (SUM) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 26 with a mean TP of 37.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.1%. The 50 day MA is 25.27 and the 200 day MA is 31.97. The market cap for the company is $3,249m. Find out more information at: https://summit-materials.com

The potential market cap would be $4,487m based on the market concensus.

Summit Materials, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It has operations in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.