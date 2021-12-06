Summit Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Summit Materials with ticker code (SUM) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 35 and has a mean target at 41.11. With the stocks previous close at 37.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.95 and the 200 day moving average is 32.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,437m. Visit the company website at: https://summit-materials.com

Summit Materials, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. Summit Materials has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.