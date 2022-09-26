Twitter
Summit Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.8% Upside

Summit Materials found using ticker (SUM) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 28.5 and has a mean target at 38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.31 while the 200 day moving average is 30.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,944m. Find out more information at: https://summit-materials.com

The potential market cap would be $4,292m based on the market concensus.

Summit Materials, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It has operations in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

