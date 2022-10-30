Summit Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

Summit Materials with ticker code (SUM) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 24.5 with a mean TP of 35.69. Now with the previous closing price of 25.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.55. The market cap for the company is $3,193m. Company Website: https://summit-materials.com

The potential market cap would be $4,402m based on the market concensus.

Summit Materials, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It has operations in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.