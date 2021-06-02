Summit Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Summit Materials found using ticker (SUM) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 15.5 calculating the mean target price we have 21.5. Now with the previous closing price of 18.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.01 and the 200 day moving average is 16.32. The market cap for the company is $2,021m. Visit the company website at: http://summit-materials.com

Summit Materials, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. It has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.