Summit Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Summit Materials with ticker code (SUM) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 15.5 with the average target price sitting at 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 18.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day MA is 18.01 while the 200 day moving average is 16.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,021m. Find out more information at: http://summit-materials.com

Summit Materials, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. It has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.