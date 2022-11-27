Summit Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Summit Materials with ticker code (SUM) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 35.57. Now with the previous closing price of 30.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day MA is 26.46 while the 200 day moving average is 27.89. The company has a market cap of $3,547m. Find out more information at: https://summit-materials.com

The potential market cap would be $4,201m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Summit Materials, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It has operations in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.