Summit Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Summit Materials found using ticker (SUM) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 35.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.76. The market cap for the company is $3,530m. Visit the company website at: https://summit-materials.com

The potential market cap would be $4,146m based on the market concensus.

Summit Materials, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It has operations in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.