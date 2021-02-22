Twitter
Summit Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

Summit Materials found using ticker (SUM) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 16 with a mean TP of 22.92. With the stocks previous close at 23 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.33 while the 200 day moving average is 19.14. The market cap for the company is $2,867m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://summit-materials.com

Summit Materials, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. It has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

