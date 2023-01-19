Summit Hotel Properties. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties. with ticker code (INN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 9.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.0%. The day 50 moving average is 7.82 while the 200 day moving average is 8.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $800m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $984m based on the market concensus.

Summit Hotel Properties. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.