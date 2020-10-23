Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.6% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7.75. Now with the previous closing price of 5.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 44.6%. The 50 day MA is 5.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $578m. Find out more information at: http://www.shpreit.com

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

