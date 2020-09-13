Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7.75. With the stocks previous close at 5.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The day 50 moving average is 5.81 and the 200 day MA is 5.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $582m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.shpreit.com

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

