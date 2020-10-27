Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 7.75. With the stocks previous close at 5.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.43 and the 200 day moving average is 5.7. The company has a market cap of $599m. Visit the company website at: http://www.shpreit.com

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

