Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties with ticker code (INN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 7 with a mean TP of 7.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.1%. The 50 day MA is 5.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.62. The company has a market cap of $615m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.shpreit.com

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn