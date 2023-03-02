Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 9.38. Now with the previous closing price of 7.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.8%. The day 50 moving average is 7.79 and the 200 day moving average is 7.91. The company has a market cap of $826m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,047m based on the market concensus.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.