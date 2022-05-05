Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties with ticker code (INN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 12.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.8%. The 50 day MA is 9.76 while the 200 day moving average is 9.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,018m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,270m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.