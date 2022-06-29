Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.5% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties with ticker code (INN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 12.17. With the stocks previous close at 7.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.72 and the 200 day MA is 9.47. The market cap for the company is $777m. Company Website: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,294m based on the market concensus.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.