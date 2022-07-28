Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.6% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties with ticker code (INN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 11.83. With the stocks previous close at 7.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 58.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.9 and the 200 day MA is 9.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $826m. Visit the company website at: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,310m based on the market concensus.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.