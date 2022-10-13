Follow us on:

Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.0% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 8.5 calculating the mean target price we have 10.75. Now with the previous closing price of 6.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 56.0%. The 50 day MA is 7.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $740m. Find out more information at: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,154m based on the market concensus.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

