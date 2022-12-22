Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties with ticker code (INN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8.5 calculating the average target price we see 9.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.04 while the 200 day moving average is 8.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $761m. Find out more information at: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $991m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.