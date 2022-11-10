Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8.5 and has a mean target at 10.25. With the stocks previous close at 7.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.6%. The 50 day MA is 7.61 and the 200 day moving average is 8.56. The company has a market cap of $818m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,060m based on the market concensus.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.