Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.5 and 11 and has a mean target at 11.83. With the stocks previous close at 9.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.73. The company has a market cap of $990m. Find out more information at: http://www.shpreit.com

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.