Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,045m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,320m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.