Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8.5 with a mean TP of 10.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day MA is 7.66 and the 200 day MA is 8.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $864m. Company Website: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,082m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.