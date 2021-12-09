Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 11 with a mean TP of 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 9.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The 50 day MA is 9.81 and the 200 day MA is 9.71. The company has a market cap of $1,021m. Company Website: https://www.shpreit.com

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.