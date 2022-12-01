Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties found using ticker (INN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8.5 and has a mean target at 10.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The day 50 moving average is 7.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $914m. Company Website: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,107m based on the market concensus.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.