Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties with ticker code (INN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8.5 calculating the mean target price we have 10.25. With the stocks previous close at 8.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The day 50 moving average is 7.7 while the 200 day moving average is 8.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $898m. Company Website: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,075m based on the market concensus.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.