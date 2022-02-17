Summit Hotel Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties with ticker code (INN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 12. With the stocks previous close at 10.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,120m. Find out more information at: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,319m based on the market concensus.

Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.