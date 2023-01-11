Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. found using ticker (INN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 8.5 with a mean TP of 9.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.89 and the 200 day moving average is 8.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $802m. Visit the company website at: https://www.shpreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,051m based on the market concensus.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.