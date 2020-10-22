Sturm, Ruger & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Sturm, Ruger & Company with ticker code (RGR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 81. With the stocks previous close at 65.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day MA is 64.15 while the 200 day moving average is 67.39. The company has a market cap of $1,100m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ruger.com

Sturm, Ruger & Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

