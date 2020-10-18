Sturm, Ruger & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Sturm, Ruger & Company found using ticker (RGR) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 81. With the stocks previous close at 66.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.59 and the 200 day moving average is 67.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,164m. Company Website: http://www.ruger.com

Sturm, Ruger & Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

