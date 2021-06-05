Sturm, Ruger & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Sturm, Ruger & Company found using ticker (RGR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 70 and has a mean target at 85. Now with the previous closing price of 79.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 72.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.57. The market cap for the company is $1,395m. Company Website: http://www.ruger.com

Sturm, Ruger & Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.