Sturm, Ruger & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

Sturm, Ruger & Company found using ticker (RGR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.79 and the 200 day moving average is 60.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $915m. Find out more information at: https://www.ruger.com

The potential market cap would be $1,179m based on the market concensus.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.