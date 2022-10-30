Sturm, Ruger & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Sturm, Ruger & Company with ticker code (RGR) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 69 with a mean TP of 69.5. With the stocks previous close at 55.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.82 and the 200 day moving average is 63.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $994m. Company Website: https://www.ruger.com

The potential market cap would be $1,254m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.