Sturm, Ruger & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

Sturm, Ruger & Company with ticker code (RGR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.11. The market cap for the company is $964m. Company Website: https://www.ruger.com

The potential market cap would be $1,185m based on the market concensus.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.