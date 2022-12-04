Sturm, Ruger & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Sturm, Ruger & Company with ticker code (RGR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 67. With the stocks previous close at 54.93 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 53.78 and the 200 day MA is 61.83. The company has a market cap of $1,082m. Find out more information at: https://www.ruger.com

The potential market cap would be $1,320m based on the market concensus.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.