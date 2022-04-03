Sturm, Ruger & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Sturm, Ruger & Company with ticker code (RGR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 70 and has a mean target at 83. Now with the previous closing price of 69.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The day 50 moving average is 69.17 while the 200 day moving average is 73.68. The market cap for the company is $1,240m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ruger.com

The potential market cap would be $1,478m based on the market concensus.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.