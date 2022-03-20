Sturm, Ruger & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Sturm, Ruger & Company with ticker code (RGR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 70 with a mean TP of 83. Now with the previous closing price of 73.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.38 and the 200 day MA is 74.07. The company has a market cap of $1,303m. Company Website: https://www.ruger.com

The potential market cap would be $1,476m based on the market concensus.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors pripally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.