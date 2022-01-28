Stryker Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Stryker Corporation with ticker code (SYK) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 315 and 239 calculating the average target price we see 288.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 248.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 258.83 while the 200 day moving average is 262.42. The market cap for the company is $92,548m. Company Website: https://www.stryker.com

The potential market cap would be $107,642m based on the market concensus.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.