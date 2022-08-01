Stryker Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Stryker Corporation with ticker code (SYK) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 290 and 205 and has a mean target at 242.43. With the stocks previous close at 219.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 210.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 246.6. The market cap for the company is $81,244m. Visit the company website at: https://www.stryker.com

The potential market cap would be $89,924m based on the market concensus.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.