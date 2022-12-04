Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Stryker Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Stryker Corporation with ticker code (SYK) have now 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 275 and 197 calculating the average target price we see 238.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 240.77 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 217.88 and the 200 day moving average is 227.41. The market cap for the company is $92,000m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.stryker.com

The potential market cap would be $91,091m based on the market concensus.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

