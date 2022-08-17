Strix Group PLC 38.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Strix Group PLC with ticker (LON:KETL) now has a potential upside of 38.8% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 245 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Strix Group PLC share price of 150 GBX at opening today (17/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 38.8%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 160 (52 week high) with an average of 456,488 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £317,705,261.



Strix Group Plc is an Isle of Man-based company. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration. The Company’s lead products are kettle safety controls. Its brands include Aqua Optima, LAICA and astrea. The Company’s appliance category involves a number of sub-categories, including hot water on demand, beverage and breakfast, food preparation, health and wellness, everyday living, and baby care. Its products also offer a full range of kitchen scales, vacuum sealers, bags and accessories, and pasta preparation machines. The Company’s medical products offer blood pressure monitors, nebulizers and thermometers.







