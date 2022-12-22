Stride – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.7% Upside

Stride found using ticker (LRN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 43 with a mean TP of 51.25. With the stocks previous close at 32.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 57.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.32 while the 200 day moving average is 37.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,391m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.stridelearning.com

The potential market cap would be $2,193m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Stride, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride in December 2020. Stride was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.