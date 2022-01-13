Twitter
Stride – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.2% Upside

Stride with ticker code (LRN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 35 with a mean TP of 49.67. Now with the previous closing price of 31.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.04 and the 200 day moving average is 32.36. The company has a market cap of $1,337m. Visit the company website at: https://www.stridelearning.com

Stride, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for the data science, software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride serves consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride in December 2020. Stride was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

