Stride – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.8% Upside

Stride found using ticker (LRN) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 49. Now with the previous closing price of 31.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 53.8%. The 50 day MA is 32.77 and the 200 day moving average is 32.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,386m. Visit the company website at: https://www.stridelearning.com

The potential market cap would be $2,132m based on the market concensus.

Stride, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjectsluding math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industriesluding information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for the data science, software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride serves consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride in December 2020. Stride was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.