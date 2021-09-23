Stride – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

Stride with ticker code (LRN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 42.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The 50 day MA is 33.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.69. The market cap for the company is $1,424m. Company Website: http://www.stridelearning.com

Stride, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for the data science, software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride serves consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride in December 2020. Stride was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.