Streamline Health Solutions, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 224.7% Upside

Streamline Health Solutions, In found using ticker (STRM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 224.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.94 while the 200 day moving average is 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.streamlinehealth.net

Streamline Health Solutions provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include a suite of cloud-based solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

